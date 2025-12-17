VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.7450, with a volume of 1159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

Institutional Trading of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,159,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 301.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 171.9% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 868,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after buying an additional 549,202 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 37,249.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,213,000 after buying an additional 677,201 shares during the period.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Stories

