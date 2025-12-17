Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Up 9.6% – Should You Buy?

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.45 and last traded at GBX 0.44. 431,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,681,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £5.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

