Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.8240, with a volume of 5953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.80%.The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 163.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

