Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 25,363 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,363 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 176,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 105,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 21.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 767,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 133,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Equitable Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is -39.13%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,932. The trade was a 20.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $1,712,658.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 676,540 shares in the company, valued at $29,185,935.60. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 180,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,927,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

