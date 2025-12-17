Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.83 Million Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,930 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $45,185,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,989,943.65. The trade was a 63.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $556,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,504. The trade was a 39.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,254,589 shares of company stock worth $77,219,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

