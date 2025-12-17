Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,376 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,336,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in Mondelez International by 294.5% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 248,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,113 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $363,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

