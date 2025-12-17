Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 148,653 Shares of Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,653 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Gentex worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 567.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 275,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 233,904 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Gentex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 333.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. Gentex Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.10 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

