Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.11% of Itron worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth about $91,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,727,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 732,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 413,487 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1,552.7% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 300,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,593,000 after acquiring an additional 282,587 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Itron by 21.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 943,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,201,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $91,491.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,439,413.46. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 553 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $53,370.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,987.93. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,971 shares of company stock valued at $286,731. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ITRI opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.52. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 10.69%.The firm had revenue of $581.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

