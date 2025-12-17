Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,144 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,931,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $116,240,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,152,000 after purchasing an additional 816,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,577,000 after purchasing an additional 510,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 181.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 363,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,410,000 after purchasing an additional 234,735 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $128.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $585.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 19.27%. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 145.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

