Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,753 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Shake Shack worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 679.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 159.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.69 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Shake Shack to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $127.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.52.

In other Shake Shack news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $93,654.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,481.98. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

