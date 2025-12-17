Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Corporation $LEA

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.13% of Lear worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 34.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lear by 9.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 25.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $117.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.53.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.80.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

