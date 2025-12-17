Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.35.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $144.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 86,093 shares of company stock worth $11,933,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

