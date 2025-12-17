Analyzing Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Free Report) and Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Innventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Innventure -18,877.40% -29.39% -23.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Innventure shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Innventure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innventure $1.22 million 250.39 -$78.19 million ($1.51) -3.24

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Innventure”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Web Blockchain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innventure.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Web Blockchain Media and Innventure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 Innventure 1 0 2 2 3.00

Innventure has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 186.30%. Given Innventure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innventure is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Summary

Innventure beats Web Blockchain Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc. founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc., formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

