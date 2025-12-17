Analyzing International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) and Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Torm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of International Seaways shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Torm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of International Seaways shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Torm alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Torm has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Seaways has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torm 21.37% 13.03% 8.15% International Seaways 28.26% 10.13% 7.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Torm and International Seaways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Torm and International Seaways”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torm $1.56 billion 1.21 $612.50 million $2.72 7.36 International Seaways $951.61 million 2.50 $416.72 million $4.39 10.96

Torm has higher revenue and earnings than International Seaways. Torm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Seaways, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Torm and International Seaways, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torm 1 2 1 1 2.40 International Seaways 0 2 2 1 2.80

Torm presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.83%. International Seaways has a consensus target price of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.50%. Given Torm’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Torm is more favorable than International Seaways.

Dividends

Torm pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. International Seaways pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Torm pays out 66.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Seaways pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Torm

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil. The Marine Exhaust segment engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. International Seaways, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Torm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.