Wayfair (NYSE:W) & Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Critical Analysis

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) and Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A Wayfair -2.65% N/A -3.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Wayfair”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com $3.86 billion 1.14 -$1.78 billion N/A N/A Wayfair $11.85 billion 1.10 -$492.00 million ($2.56) -39.07

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Volatility and Risk

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayfair has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 3 0 0 2.00 Wayfair 2 10 18 2 2.63

Wayfair has a consensus target price of $105.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Wayfair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Wayfair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wayfair beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional. The company offers its products under the Three Posts and Mercury Row brand name. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.