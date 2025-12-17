Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRT. Wall Street Zen cut Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

KRT opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $469.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.09 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 51,179 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 330,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 322,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 279,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 33,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 229,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Articles

