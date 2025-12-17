Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $511.3333.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dillard’s from $411.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dillard’s

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.60, for a total value of $445,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,650. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 26,618.5% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 186,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,694,000 after purchasing an additional 185,531 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 756.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,608 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,813,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 464.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 31,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $651.21 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $741.97. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.07.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $8.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.26%.

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.