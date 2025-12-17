Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.6667.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Leggett & Platt

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 784.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,605,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after buying an additional 4,084,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,707,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,495.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,539,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,706,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 47.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,608 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEG opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.75. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $12.03.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.38%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.