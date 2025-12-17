CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.8333.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Wednesday, December 10th.

CureVac Stock Down 3.6%

CVAC stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. CureVac has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.77.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. CureVac had a net margin of 199.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $63.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CureVac will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in CureVac by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,712,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 530,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CureVac by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 347,854 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 2,145.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 991,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 947,529 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 34.4% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 183,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 95.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,033 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

