TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TEGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEGNA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TEGNA Trading Up 0.6%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,008,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,944,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 6,587.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,140,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,170,000 after buying an additional 4,078,275 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5,517.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,242,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after buying an additional 3,184,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 51.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,548,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,442,000 after buying an additional 866,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in TEGNA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 72,339 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.12. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $650.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.28 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.97%.TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.