United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 3.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $817.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $866.55 and a 200-day moving average of $859.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $1,021.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.