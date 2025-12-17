Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Truist Financial by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 216,672 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,632,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,100,000 after purchasing an additional 120,842 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 383.7% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 382,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 303,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 205,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $239,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,606.85. This represents a 33.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

