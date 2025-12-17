Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 4,019 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,711,000 after purchasing an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,964,000 after buying an additional 921,523 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 888,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,448,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,532,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR opened at $451.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.97, a P/E/G ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $288.63 and a 12 month high of $526.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.28 and a 200 day moving average of $446.18.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $465.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $520.00 price target (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.75.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

