Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV Shares Purchased by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $57.44.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.