Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,341 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 515.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $564.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.42.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 63,781 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.20, for a total value of $28,650,425.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,479.20. The trade was a 72.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total value of $6,384,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,600. This represents a 27.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 151,073 shares of company stock worth $67,326,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $454.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.46 and a 200-day moving average of $425.62. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $362.50 and a fifty-two week high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

