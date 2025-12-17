Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,354 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $42,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 151,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,957,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,652 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE EPD opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.92%.Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.