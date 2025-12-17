Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Bought by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 372.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,769.40. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $274,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,691. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial set a $136.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $131.15 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

