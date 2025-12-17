Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 99.6% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $1,115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 850.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

American Tower Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE AMT opened at $179.28 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.American Tower’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

