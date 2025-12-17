Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Quarry LP increased its stake in Amdocs by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $41,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 537.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.1%

DOX stock opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $95.41.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

