Linde PLC $LIN Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,571 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $39,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.1% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,549,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth $465,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Linde by 25.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 417,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,649,000 after purchasing an additional 89,129 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. CICC Research began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.00.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $423.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $486.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $424.80 and a 200-day moving average of $455.09. The stock has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

