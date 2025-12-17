Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,220 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $38,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 642,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,575,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $498,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9,256.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.93. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.2884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

