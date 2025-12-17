Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 608,429 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF $VRIG

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,429 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 3.34% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $40,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,758.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 351,595 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 856.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 186,587 shares during the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 305,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 85,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,829 shares during the last quarter.

VRIG opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $25.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

