Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,607 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 34.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,167,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

BTI opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

