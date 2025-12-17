Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 221,713 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 223.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,713 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $33,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 356.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,763 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,027,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,666,000 after buying an additional 70,170 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,364,000 after buying an additional 247,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,203,000 after buying an additional 671,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,841,000 after buying an additional 392,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $103.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average of $102.99.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

