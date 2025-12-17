Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,106,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,958 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $28,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGSD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after buying an additional 182,154 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 648,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after acquiring an additional 104,521 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

