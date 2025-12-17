Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $28,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

