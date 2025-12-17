Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 22,747 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $33,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $215.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $226.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average is $216.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.