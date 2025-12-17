Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,178 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $35,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31,808.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 988,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,859,000 after purchasing an additional 985,106 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,657,000 after buying an additional 289,579 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,393,000 after buying an additional 157,444 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,217,000 after acquiring an additional 61,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,079.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 61,949 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $384.68 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $392.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

