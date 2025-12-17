Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $34.30 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley $MS

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,961 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $34,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 645.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Dbs Bank raised Morgan Stanley to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

MS opened at $176.51 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $94.33 and a 1-year high of $181.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $16,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,493,199.24. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

