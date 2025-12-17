JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Holdings Increased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,395 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $36,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 698.2% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

