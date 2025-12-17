Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,321 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.42% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $37,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $821,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,661,000 after acquiring an additional 41,426 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 133,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

