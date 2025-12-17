Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Airbnb by 70.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $132.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $29,162,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 940,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,157,653.55. This trade represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $17,204,043.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,979.20. This represents a 92.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,679,978 shares of company stock valued at $204,511,429. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

