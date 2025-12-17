Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in argenex SE $ARGX

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in argenex during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in argenex by 102.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in argenex by 866.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in argenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in argenex by 550.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenex alerts:

argenex Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $851.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $865.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.06. argenex SE has a 52-week low of $510.05 and a 52-week high of $934.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of argenex from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of argenex from $800.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,070.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $968.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on argenex

argenex Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.