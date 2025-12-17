Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Mueller Water Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 355.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 55.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 677.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

MWA opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MWA

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $27,584.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,104. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 15,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $371,614.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 85,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,276.54. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.