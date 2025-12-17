Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 46,509 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. $GCMG

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,509 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of GCM Grosvenor worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 308.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 96.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.30.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

