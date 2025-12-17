Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 396,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.43% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 126,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

