Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,516 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

