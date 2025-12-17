GitLab Inc. $GTLB Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,239 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.28% of GitLab worth $20,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 327.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the period. KP Management LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 10.2% in the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 46.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,041,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,023,000 after acquiring an additional 644,718 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -141.11 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $244.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 233,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $11,708,774.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,765.19. The trade was a 94.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 79,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,841.45. This trade represents a 46.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 778,510 shares of company stock valued at $35,773,529. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Macquarie downgraded GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

