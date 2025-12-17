Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 936 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $543.94 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $612.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CW. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $607.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $587.00 to $584.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

