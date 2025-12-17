Edison International $EIX Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,140 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Edison International worth $15,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 5,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $81.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.70.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

